Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $464.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $396.00 to $464.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LULU. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $408.00.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $333.24 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.64.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

