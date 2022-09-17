M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,498 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Moderna by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Moderna by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 109,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,898,000 after acquiring an additional 55,118 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Moderna Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $137.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.09 and a 200 day moving average of $151.07. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $458.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.08.
Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna
In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total transaction of $5,463,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,163,584.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $5,463,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,163,584.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.98, for a total value of $719,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,856,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 653,048 shares of company stock worth $102,324,342. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
Read More
