MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 13,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 494,827 shares.The stock last traded at $12.46 and had previously closed at $12.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

MAG Silver Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sprott Inc. raised its position in MAG Silver by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,080,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,171,000 after purchasing an additional 97,852 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,751,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,826,000 after buying an additional 566,717 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,358,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,502,000 after buying an additional 1,505,098 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 17.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,813,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in MAG Silver by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,903,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,851,000 after acquiring an additional 97,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

