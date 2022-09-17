Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Malvern Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLVF. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Malvern Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Malvern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $882,000. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malvern Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MLVF opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 0.80. Malvern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $18.10.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MLVF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. Malvern Bancorp had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Malvern Bancorp will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

