Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Rating) by 104.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 320,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,790 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Maquia Capital Acquisition were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAQC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 25,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $757,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,179,000.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAQC opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20. Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

About Maquia Capital Acquisition

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

