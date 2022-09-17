Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Markel were worth $8,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Markel by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock opened at $1,182.97 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,162.00 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,231.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,322.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 672.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $19.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 83 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 956 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 181 shares of company stock valued at $218,307. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

