Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. Morgan Stanley cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MMC stock opened at $156.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.74. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

