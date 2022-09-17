Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,327,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,343,000 after purchasing an additional 50,286 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 781.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 159,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,020. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

MRVL opened at $46.35 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average is $56.09. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of -178.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.21.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

