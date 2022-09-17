Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Gap Down to $83.38

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $83.38, but opened at $80.69. Materion shares last traded at $80.85, with a volume of 210 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Materion from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.

Materion Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Materion Dividend Announcement

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Materion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $445.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Insider Transactions at Materion

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total value of $276,331.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materion

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Materion by 1,870.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Materion by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Materion by 1,385.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Materion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Stories

