McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by American Trust

American Trust boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 119.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in McKesson were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 9.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $346.25 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $193.89 and a one year high of $375.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $349.90 and a 200-day moving average of $325.79. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 22.83%.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,335 shares of company stock worth $3,525,405. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Argus increased their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.46.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

