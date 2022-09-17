Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.10.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702,693 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 5,253,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,816 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,617 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,901,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,580.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

