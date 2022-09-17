Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Trading 9.9% Higher

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) was up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.10. Approximately 49,906 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,564,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $296.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.51 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 48.76% and a negative return on equity of 106.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $38,248,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.9% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 25,974,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,521 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 33.7% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 11,561,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,040 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,196,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,369 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 158.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,418,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after buying an additional 1,480,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

