Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,320 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Finer Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,038,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,115 shares during the period. ESG Planning acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $4,214,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 106,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $87.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.55 and a 200 day moving average of $87.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

