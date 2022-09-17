Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 15,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 369,668 shares.The stock last traded at $35.48 and had previously closed at $35.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MEOH shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

Methanex Trading Down 3.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616,146 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth $21,752,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 415.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 349,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth $18,214,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Methanex by 810.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 315,350 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

