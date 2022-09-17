Métropole Télévision (OTC:MTPVY) Price Target Lowered to €15.75 at Barclays

Métropole Télévision (OTC:MTPVY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from €16.50 ($16.84) to €15.75 ($16.07) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Métropole Télévision Stock Performance
MTPVY opened at $13.05 on Friday. Métropole Télévision has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51.
Métropole Télévision Company Profile
