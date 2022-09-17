MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 23.2% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.11.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,089,828. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,089,828. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 148,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 590,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,524. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

