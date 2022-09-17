Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,204 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 12.6% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after buying an additional 43,189 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $244.74 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.