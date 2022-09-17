Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,958 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,222 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.4% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,353.1% during the 4th quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,057 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares during the period. Beecher Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $8,671,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 919.1% during the 4th quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,245,000 after acquiring an additional 54,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 15,833 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $244.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.