Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,578 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 135,179 shares.The stock last traded at $12.55 and had previously closed at $12.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $29.05 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Millicom International Cellular presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.56.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Millicom International Cellular Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIGO. Amundi grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 2.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 90.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 559.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 334,189 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 250.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 16,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.