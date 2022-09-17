Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 12,232 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $25,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 107,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 94,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,807,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,073 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoetis Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

NYSE ZTS opened at $157.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.93.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

