Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 27,006 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $30,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth $32,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEAM. Cowen reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.42.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $242.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.20. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $159.54 and a twelve month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

