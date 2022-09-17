Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 61,998 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 280,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,998 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $25,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Ross Stores by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 24,041 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,672,716 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $191,158,000 after acquiring an additional 45,951 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,996 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 250,127 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,769,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,377,000 after acquiring an additional 171,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.8 %

Ross Stores stock opened at $90.25 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $123.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.22.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.