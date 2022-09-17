Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $27.35 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 110,540 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $27,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,618 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 33.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Finally, Reynolds Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $104.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.21 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $182.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.27.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

