Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $29.34 Million Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snap were worth $29,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Snap by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 781,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Snap by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 81,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 31,240 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Snap from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Snap from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

Insider Transactions at Snap

Snap Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $116,590.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,558 shares in the company, valued at $15,289,623.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $116,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,289,623.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,155,438 shares of company stock worth $11,957,990.

Snap stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.