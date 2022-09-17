Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 35,909 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,909 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $26,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $15,612,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,233,000 after acquiring an additional 108,196 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 2.9 %

DLTR stock opened at $141.92 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.44.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Citigroup raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

