Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 165,398 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,723,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 165,398 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $29,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $34,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

