Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 239,807 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 239,807 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $23,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 736.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.
General Electric Trading Down 3.7 %
General Electric stock opened at $66.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.09.
General Electric Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
