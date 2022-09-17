Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Stock Position Raised by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,903,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $11,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IRON Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th.

NYSE MUFG opened at $5.05 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 5.36%. Analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

