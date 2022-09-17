Morgan Stanley Increases Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $10.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SNAP. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Snap from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Argus lowered Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Snap to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.91.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 0.97. Snap has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $83.34.

Insider Activity

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $99,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $99,586.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $515,307.41. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 696,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,555,990.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,155,438 shares of company stock valued at $11,957,990 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of Snap

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Snap by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362,000 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Snap by 4,805.3% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,497,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Snap by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

