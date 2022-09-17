Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Buys 10,000 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.46 per share, with a total value of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,318,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,672,190.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donegal Group alerts:

On Monday, September 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,574 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $140,354.84.

On Thursday, September 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,311 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $135,288.83.

On Tuesday, August 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,619 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $140,822.16.

On Friday, August 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,414 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $110,542.74.

On Monday, August 22nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,616 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $147,220.96.

On Friday, August 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,546 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $147,867.54.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $154,700.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,900 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $151,965.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $150,700.00.

Donegal Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DGICA opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $460.94 million, a PE ratio of 118.75 and a beta of -0.08. Donegal Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 550.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 636.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.