Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Down to $134.50

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $134.50, but opened at $130.06. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $130.11, with a volume of 432 shares changing hands.

NBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.41 and a 200 day moving average of $143.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nabors Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,989,000 after buying an additional 50,829 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nabors Industries by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 583,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,164,000 after buying an additional 42,839 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Nabors Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 448,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,498,000 after buying an additional 10,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Nabors Industries by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,419,000 after buying an additional 36,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nabors Industries by 8.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,222,000 after buying an additional 23,422 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

