Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Down to $134.50

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $134.50, but opened at $130.06. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $130.11, with a volume of 432 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.40.
Nabors Industries Stock Down 4.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.41 and a 200 day moving average of $143.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.68.
Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries
About Nabors Industries
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.