National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Down to $7.43

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.43, but opened at $7.17. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 356 shares.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Down 7.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Energy Services Reunited

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 48.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter valued at $117,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

