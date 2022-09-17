Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Gap Up to $224.12

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $224.12, but opened at $229.45. Netflix shares last traded at $235.71, with a volume of 133,380 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.92.

Netflix Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 79,895 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after purchasing an additional 51,731 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $804,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,529 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 496.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

