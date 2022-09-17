Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 293,044 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 5,440.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,044 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $101,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $1,258,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $79,750,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Fortinet by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.84.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day moving average is $59.80. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $74.35.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

