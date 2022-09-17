Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 99,578 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,253,452 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 99,578 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $114,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $91.31 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.49.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.