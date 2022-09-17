New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 6,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 172,744 shares.The stock last traded at 3.89 and had previously closed at 3.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on New Found Gold in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

New Found Gold Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $627.71 million and a PE ratio of -7.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Found Gold Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFGC. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Cannell & Co. bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 22.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.