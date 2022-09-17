Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Cut to $69.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEM. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.94.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont has a 1 year low of $40.27 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.83.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,188.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,547,688,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,639,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,167 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Newmont by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Newmont by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,294 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.