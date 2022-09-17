NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $88.88, but opened at $86.10. NextEra Energy shares last traded at $85.67, with a volume of 506,418 shares trading hands.

Specifically, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.69 and its 200-day moving average is $80.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.59 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 8,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,251,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 107,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.