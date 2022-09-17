NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Down to $9.36

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.36, but opened at $9.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 31,585 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Trading Down 5.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $842.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,079 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,590,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,379,000 after buying an additional 33,503 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

