Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Shares Gap Up to $238.04

Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $238.04, but opened at $245.83. Norfolk Southern shares last traded at $242.76, with a volume of 8,666 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.10.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.80.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 39.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,292,600,000 after buying an additional 130,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after buying an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,073,196,000 after buying an additional 417,870 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 98.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,469,455,000 after buying an additional 3,207,354 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after buying an additional 652,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.