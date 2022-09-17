Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Down to $9.77

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.77, but opened at $9.46. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 5,110 shares changing hands.

OII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $936.43 million, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.83.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $524.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.02 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,208 shares in the company, valued at $865,093.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 250.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

