Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.17.

Insider Activity at Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,399,174 shares of company stock worth $164,289,224 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

