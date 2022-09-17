PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Director Sells $185,440.00 in Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,244.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
PC Connection Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average of $48.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.62. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $54.79.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PC Connection by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in PC Connection by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in PC Connection during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in PC Connection by 16.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 79,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in PC Connection by 50.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 109,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 36,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
