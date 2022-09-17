PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Director Sells $185,440.00 in Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,244.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PC Connection Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average of $48.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.62. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $54.79.

Get PC Connection alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PC Connection

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PC Connection by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in PC Connection by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in PC Connection during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in PC Connection by 16.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 79,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in PC Connection by 50.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 109,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 36,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About PC Connection

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th.

(Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.