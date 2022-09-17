Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Lessened by American Trust

American Trust lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Philip Morris International by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $95.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.50.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

