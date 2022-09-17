Piper Sandler Increases Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target to $23.00

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Beauty Health Price Performance

Shares of SKIN opened at $11.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 11.44. Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beauty Health

Beauty Health Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 589.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 31,028 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 34,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $878,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,557,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

