Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLNT. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1,147.1% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT opened at $65.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 89.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.53. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.11 and a 12-month high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $224.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.13 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

