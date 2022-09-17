PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $10,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in PPG Industries by 157.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $40,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:PPG opened at $117.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.43.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Redburn Partners raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.41.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

