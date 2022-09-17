Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Gap Down to $64.05

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $64.05, but opened at $61.86. Precision Drilling shares last traded at $61.86, with a volume of 2 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.70.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.17. The company has a market capitalization of $830.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.
