Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Gap Down to $64.05

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $64.05, but opened at $61.86. Precision Drilling shares last traded at $61.86, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.70.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.17. The company has a market capitalization of $830.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 548,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 468,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,703,000 after purchasing an additional 233,273 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth $9,926,000. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.