Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PWR. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after acquiring an additional 182,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,258,019,000 after buying an additional 50,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,757,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $721,609,000 after buying an additional 227,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 13.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,294,000 after buying an additional 618,725 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,845,000 after buying an additional 112,720 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $137.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.72. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $93.91 and a 12-month high of $149.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

