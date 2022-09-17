Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Director Buys $140,000.00 in Stock

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) Director Prondzynski Heino Von bought 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,405,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,175.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Prondzynski Heino Von also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 13th, Prondzynski Heino Von bought 100,000 shares of Quotient stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $18,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Prondzynski Heino Von bought 100,000 shares of Quotient stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.17 per share, with a total value of $17,000.00.

Quotient Price Performance

Quotient stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.76. Quotient Limited has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $3.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quotient Limited will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QTNT. Cowen reduced their price target on Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Quotient in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.25.

Institutional Trading of Quotient

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quotient by 24.2% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,154 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quotient by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 33,409 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quotient by 9,156.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,491,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,439 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quotient by 4,136.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quotient by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 112,013 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

